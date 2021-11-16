Aaron Akerman Sells 4,014 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

