CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

