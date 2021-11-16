-$0.34 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 9.49.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

