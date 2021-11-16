Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc Sells 38,096 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

