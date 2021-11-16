agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AGL opened at $25.34 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock valued at $528,110,041 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.