Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

