EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Argus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by Argus from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.43.

EOG Resources stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. EOG Resources has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

