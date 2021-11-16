B. Riley Cuts Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target to $13.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.99 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

