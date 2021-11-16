Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $27.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.61 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.