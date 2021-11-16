Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $17.57 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

