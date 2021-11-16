Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

