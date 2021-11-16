34,040 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
