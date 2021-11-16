34,040 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.