Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $146.81 and a one year high of $286.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average of $218.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,566 shares of company stock worth $1,220,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

