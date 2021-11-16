Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

