Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $9.37 Million Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSKYU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,994,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

