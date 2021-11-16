16,829 Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DURECT by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

