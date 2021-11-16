Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan Buys 1,960 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $17,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45.

RMCF stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.