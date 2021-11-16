Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CWSRF stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.