Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$137.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CGECF opened at $67.40 on Monday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

