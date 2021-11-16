State Street Corp Boosts Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

State Street Corp raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $35,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

