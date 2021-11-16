State Street Corp Buys 1,144,275 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.85% of TechnipFMC worth $34,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.