Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 40,235 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iStar worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iStar by 1,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

