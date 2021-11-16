Morgan Stanley Has $25.65 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Shares of TX stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

