Morgan Stanley Purchases 162,778 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

