Credit Suisse AG Has $2.57 Million Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,681,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $3,828,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

