Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

