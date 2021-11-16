Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EQ opened at $5.61 on Monday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

