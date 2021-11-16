Financial Review: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 165.87%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 9.57 $10.80 million $3.85 28.75 SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.53 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -10.18

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.40% 12.31% SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats SeaSpine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

