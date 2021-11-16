Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vidler Water Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 307 961 1172 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 22.81 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.69

Vidler Water Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

