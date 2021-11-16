Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 374 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IOSP stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.56 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

