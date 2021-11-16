Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $47,275.80 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $47,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

