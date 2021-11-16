Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $188,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.48. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

