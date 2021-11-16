Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

HAFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

