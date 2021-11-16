Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ MIDD opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. Middleby has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.68.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Middleby will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
