Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. Middleby has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Middleby will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,631.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $718,770 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

