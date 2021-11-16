Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8486 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

