Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

