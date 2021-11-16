Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
