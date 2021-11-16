thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKAMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.