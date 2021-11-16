Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 637,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4,134.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

