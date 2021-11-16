Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 39,540 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,588 shares of company stock worth $29,070,822 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

