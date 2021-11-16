Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,449 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

