OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,347,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 742,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 527,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 215,074 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

