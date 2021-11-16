Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,279 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

CWT opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

