Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,919 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,919 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

