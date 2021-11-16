Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 210,373 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

