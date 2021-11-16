Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

