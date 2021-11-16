Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.26.

Shares of IMO opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.38. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$21.55 and a 52 week high of C$45.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

