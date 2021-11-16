Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$44.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.63 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.