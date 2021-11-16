Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

