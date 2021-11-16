41,300 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 341,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

