Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,800 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 200.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 211,739 shares of company stock worth $3,340,554 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $961.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.